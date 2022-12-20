Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 8,087 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 174,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 97,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.