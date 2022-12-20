iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.