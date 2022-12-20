Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also

