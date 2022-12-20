Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $394,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 527.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,067,000 after purchasing an additional 629,419 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 178,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,569 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 138,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 364.3% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 100,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,858,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $105.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.