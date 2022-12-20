Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,664 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,728.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 247,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 613,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 373,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

