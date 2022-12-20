Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

