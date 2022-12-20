Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $145.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

