Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 786 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $165.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $152.10 and a twelve month high of $204.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.39.

