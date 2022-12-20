Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 770 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.