Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

FINX stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

