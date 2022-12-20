Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.55.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.