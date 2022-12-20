iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $393,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

