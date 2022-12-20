Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,418 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

