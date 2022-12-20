Mission Wealth Management LP Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

HPE stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

