Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.