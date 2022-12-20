Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

