Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

