Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $292,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.61.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

