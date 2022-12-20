Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

