Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VPU opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

