Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $512,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $507,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,440,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,894,000 after acquiring an additional 180,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Republic Services stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

