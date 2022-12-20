Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 518,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,503 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DSI stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.