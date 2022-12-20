Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

