Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.13% of Sientra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

Sientra stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sientra

SIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

