AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

