Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

