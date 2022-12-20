Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 4,285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 42,468 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bit Digital Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

