Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $149.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

