Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $149.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.43.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
