Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Drops By 9.8%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BIO-key International Price Performance
NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.
BIO-key International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.