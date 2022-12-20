Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Drops By 9.8%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

