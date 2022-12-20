BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $128,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.