BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKUGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $128,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

