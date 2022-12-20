BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. William Blair cut shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $39,888.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $39,888.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,433. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 54.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $463,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

