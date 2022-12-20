Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 559,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

