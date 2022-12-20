Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Insider Activity at Expensify

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $600.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

