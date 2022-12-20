Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Educational Development Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.09. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.98.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.
EDUC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
