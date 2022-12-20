Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.