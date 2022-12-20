Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Declines By 9.7%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
