Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Declines By 9.7%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

In other news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

