Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in November

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Chimerix Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.
Insider Activity at Chimerix
In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimerix (CMRX)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.