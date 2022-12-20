Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in November

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Chimerix Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 356.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 293.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 64,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.2% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chimerix by 11.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

