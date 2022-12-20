Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

GOEVW opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

