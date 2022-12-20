Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 123 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $146,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

MSCI opened at $461.94 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $623.16. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.48.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

