127 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

