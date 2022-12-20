Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

