Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,418,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,410,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

