5,000 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,274 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Midstream by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.3 %

AM opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

