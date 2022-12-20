Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on KR. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Shares of KR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile



The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

