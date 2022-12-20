Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 609 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $321,576 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.