Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Clorox were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

