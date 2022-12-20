Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

