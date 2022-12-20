Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

