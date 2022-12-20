Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100,606 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $81.29.

