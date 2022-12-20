Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $69.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.